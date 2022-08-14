Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $330.52 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

