Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.49 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

