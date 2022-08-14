Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %

WHR opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

