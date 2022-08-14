Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 813,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Incyte by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte Price Performance

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.