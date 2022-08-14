Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,138 shares in the company, valued at $458,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,725 shares of company stock worth $9,835,159. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChemoCentryx Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.