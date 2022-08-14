Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ChemoCentryx
In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,138 shares in the company, valued at $458,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,725 shares of company stock worth $9,835,159. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ChemoCentryx Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CCXI stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $51.06.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
Featured Articles
