Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NCR by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NCR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NCR Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.