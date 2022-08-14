Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

