Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,345 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

