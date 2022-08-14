Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 65,864 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

