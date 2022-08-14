Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.