Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 15,524 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.49% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

