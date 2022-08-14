NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 30.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 72,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $231.21 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

