Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 261,002 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1,594.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 261,002 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after buying an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after buying an additional 3,922,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,090 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of UBS opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

