Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.4% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex stock opened at $135.61 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

