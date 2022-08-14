Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1,024.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,141 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

