Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 90,427 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1,725.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,427 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,802,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.98.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

