Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

