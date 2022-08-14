Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,058 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PEY opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

