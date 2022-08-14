Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 774 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,948,000 after acquiring an additional 103,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of D opened at $82.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

