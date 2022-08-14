Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 24,028 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Prologis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 402,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

