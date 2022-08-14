Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 12,762.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of Callaway Golf worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 600.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

