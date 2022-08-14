Burney Co. Sells 226 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,146,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $78,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 657,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.