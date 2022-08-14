Burney Co. Sells 8,385 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 519.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

