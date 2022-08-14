Burney Co. Invests $232,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 242,753 shares of company stock worth $1,464,211 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

