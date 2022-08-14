Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.36 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.