Burney Co. Sells 1,019 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 202,008 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,748,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 187,699 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLX. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of DLX opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. Deluxe’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

