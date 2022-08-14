Burney Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $272,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $67,519,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,510,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,456,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Shares of GPK opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More

