Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.