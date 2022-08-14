Burney Co. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

