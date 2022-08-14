The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $140.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

