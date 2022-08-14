Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

