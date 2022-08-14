Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.58%.

MLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

