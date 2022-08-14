Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

AAP opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

