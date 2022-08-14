Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.70. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.