Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.97 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

