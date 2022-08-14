Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 162,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

