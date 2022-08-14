Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 785 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,193,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

