Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,867,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

CAG opened at $34.39 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.