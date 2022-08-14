Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.