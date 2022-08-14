WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,496 shares of company stock worth $5,053,510 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

