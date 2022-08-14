Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 278,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.20 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

