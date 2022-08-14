Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 150,483 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $86.60 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

