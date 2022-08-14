Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

LBRDK opened at $118.98 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

