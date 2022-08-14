Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 395.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.50.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $478.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

