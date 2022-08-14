373,500 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.23% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.