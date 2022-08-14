Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 14,495 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after buying an additional 1,274,754 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.