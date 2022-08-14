Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 48,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PEGA opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $142.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.58%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

