Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 423,064 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,557,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

