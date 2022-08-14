Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,117 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

