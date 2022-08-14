Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 813,090 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 813,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

